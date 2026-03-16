Raymond Lewis, a Rocker Enlisted Club event coordinator, talks about the unit vs. unit karaoke final held on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, March 14, 2026. The event took place over the course of several weeks and ended with one big finale at the Rocker Enlisted Club as a way to bring units together. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 01:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000123
|VIRIN:
|260319-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111583657
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Karaoke Final at Kadena AB, by SN Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.