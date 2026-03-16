Karaoke Final at Kadena AB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000123" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Raymond Lewis, a Rocker Enlisted Club event coordinator, talks about the unit vs. unit karaoke final held on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, March 14, 2026. The event took place over the course of several weeks and ended with one big finale at the Rocker Enlisted Club as a way to bring units together. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)