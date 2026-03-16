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    Karaoke Final at Kadena AB

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.14.2026

    Video by Seaman Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Raymond Lewis, a Rocker Enlisted Club event coordinator, talks about the unit vs. unit karaoke final held on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, March 14, 2026. The event took place over the course of several weeks and ended with one big finale at the Rocker Enlisted Club as a way to bring units together. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 01:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000123
    VIRIN: 260319-N-SL047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111583657
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Karaoke Final at Kadena AB, by SN Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kadena AB
    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    AFN Okinawa
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN

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