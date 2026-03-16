FORT BLISS, Texas — An M1A2 Abrams main battle tank assigned to 2nd Battalion, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, fires its 120mm main gun during a tank gunnery certification at Dona Ana Range Complex, Fort Bliss, Texas, March 13, 2026. The live-fire exercise requires tank crews to demonstrate proficiency and qualify on all organic weapons systems, including crew-served machine guns and the main cannon. Gunnery certification ensures crews maintain a high level of readiness, lethality and precision in support of large-scale combat operations
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 00:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000121
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-YG558-6048
|Filename:
|DOD_111583622
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Armored Division conducts M1A2 Abrams gunnery certification at Fort Bliss, by SFC Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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