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    1st Armored Division conducts M1A2 Abrams gunnery certification at Fort Bliss

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    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey 

    1st Armored Division

    FORT BLISS, Texas — An M1A2 Abrams main battle tank assigned to 2nd Battalion, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, fires its 120mm main gun during a tank gunnery certification at Dona Ana Range Complex, Fort Bliss, Texas, March 13, 2026. The live-fire exercise requires tank crews to demonstrate proficiency and qualify on all organic weapons systems, including crew-served machine guns and the main cannon. Gunnery certification ensures crews maintain a high level of readiness, lethality and precision in support of large-scale combat operations

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 00:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000121
    VIRIN: 260319-A-YG558-6048
    Filename: DOD_111583622
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: US

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