(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secure The Field Station Korea 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Martin Nalls 

    8th Army

    Soldiers assigned to the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, and 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion demonstrate how to respond to a mass casualty (MASCAL) during Secure The Field Station Korea 2026 training exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. The training included support from the installation fire department and emergency medical services, strengthening coordination between military units and emergency responders while preparing forces to respond to real-world contingencies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Martin Nalls)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 01:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000119
    VIRIN: 260318-A-HW561-3001
    Filename: DOD_111583559
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secure The Field Station Korea 2026, by SGT Martin Nalls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of War
    MASCAL mass casualty exercise
    Readiness and Lethality
    US Army
    FreedomShield26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video