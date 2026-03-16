Soldiers assigned to the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, and 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion demonstrate how to respond to a mass casualty (MASCAL) during Secure The Field Station Korea 2026 training exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. The training included support from the installation fire department and emergency medical services, strengthening coordination between military units and emergency responders while preparing forces to respond to real-world contingencies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Martin Nalls)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 01:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000119
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-HW561-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111583559
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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