video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000119" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, and 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion demonstrate how to respond to a mass casualty (MASCAL) during Secure The Field Station Korea 2026 training exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. The training included support from the installation fire department and emergency medical services, strengthening coordination between military units and emergency responders while preparing forces to respond to real-world contingencies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Martin Nalls)