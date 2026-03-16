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    Secure The Field Station Korea 2026 B-roll

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    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Martin Nalls 

    8th Army

    Soldiers assigned to the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, and 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion perform lifesaving medical aid during a mass casualty (MASCAL) training exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. The training allowed for both military and installation organizations to contribute cohesive efforts to showcase readiness for any real-world scenario. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Martin Nalls)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 02:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000118
    VIRIN: 260318-A-HW561-3002
    Filename: DOD_111583548
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Secure The Field Station Korea 2026 B-roll, by SGT Martin Nalls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Department of War
    MASCAL mass casualty exercise
    Readiness and Lethality
    INDOPACAM
    US Army
    Freedomshield2026

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