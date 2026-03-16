Soldiers assigned to the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, and 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion perform lifesaving medical aid during a mass casualty (MASCAL) training exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. The training allowed for both military and installation organizations to contribute cohesive efforts to showcase readiness for any real-world scenario. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Martin Nalls)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 02:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000118
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-HW561-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_111583548
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Secure The Field Station Korea 2026 B-roll, by SGT Martin Nalls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.