Secure The Field Station Korea 2026 B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000118" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, and 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion perform lifesaving medical aid during a mass casualty (MASCAL) training exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. The training allowed for both military and installation organizations to contribute cohesive efforts to showcase readiness for any real-world scenario. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Martin Nalls)