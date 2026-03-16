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    719th Military Intelligence Battalion at Yawolsan, South Korea

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. William Aquino 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, test their battlefield capabilities by securing a forward center detachment before conducting a dismount retrograde evacuation in pitch-black conditions at Yawolsan ROK Army Base, March 18, 2026. The exercise tested soldiers’ knowledge of troop movement and battle drills, as well as the use of night-vision equipment and noise and light discipline, simulating a realistic evacuation operation to ensure the ROK-U.S. alliance maintains readiness during nighttime operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Aquino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 02:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000117
    VIRIN: 260319-A-JS108-1001
    Filename: DOD_111583544
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR

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    TAGS

    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Department of War
    INDOPACOM
    Readiness and Lethality
    US Army
    FreedomShield26

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