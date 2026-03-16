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    2CAB Commander on Talon Reach

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Video by Geonwoo Park and Pfc. Junghwan Yoon

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Col. Jason Raub, commander of 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, highlights Talon Reach, a large-scale aviation operation conducted in support of Freedom Shield at an undisclosed location, March 12, 2026. During the exercise, 2CAB executed more than 1,300 miles of flight operations across the Korean Peninsula, demonstrating the brigade’s ability to integrate attack, assault, reconnaissance, and sustainment capabilities while maintaining forces ready to fight tonight.

    Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. GeonWoo Park and Pfc. JungHwan Yoon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 21:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000114
    VIRIN: 260612-O-A1109-2001
    Filename: DOD_111583512
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: KR

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    TAGS

    2CAB, 2ID, EighthArmy, FreedomShield26

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