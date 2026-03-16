(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beverly Midnight Joint Inspection (NO GRAPHICS)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.18.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado 

    AFN Tokyo

    The 730th Air Mobility Squadron and the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron work together to conduct a joint inspection for the Beverly Midnight exercise on Yokota Air Base on March 9th. This joint inspection is crucial for the mission to ensure the cargo's air worthiness before operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 01:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000110
    VIRIN: 260319-F-BU960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111583489
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly Midnight Joint Inspection (NO GRAPHICS), by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Beverly Midnight
    AFN
    Exercise
    Inspection
    Yokota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video