Military Police Mass Casualty training B-roll

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, attached to the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conduct a mass casualty (MASCAL) training exercise at Camp Humphreys, March 18, 2026, to improve rapid response, coordination, and treatment procedures in uncontrolled environments. The Camp Humphreys Army Fire Department supports the exercise by assisting with emergency response and evacuation, reinforcing the importance of cross-unit coordination in large-scale incidents. (U.S. Army National Guard reel by Sgt. Terrance Salinas).
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 23:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000105
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-KO716-1134
|Filename:
|DOD_111583459
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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