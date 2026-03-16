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    Military Police Mass Casualty training B-roll

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Terrance Salinas 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, attached to the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conduct a mass casualty (MASCAL) training exercise at Camp Humphreys, March 18, 2026, to improve rapid response, coordination, and treatment procedures in uncontrolled environments. The Camp Humphreys Army Fire Department supports the exercise by assisting with emergency response and evacuation, reinforcing the importance of cross-unit coordination in large-scale incidents. (U.S. Army National Guard reel by Sgt. Terrance Salinas).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 23:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000105
    VIRIN: 260318-A-KO716-1134
    Filename: DOD_111583459
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Police Mass Casualty training B-roll, by SGT Terrance Salinas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Department of War
    MASCAL EX
    Readiness and Lethality
    US Army
    FreedomShield26

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