Military Police Mass Casualty training B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000105" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, attached to the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conduct a mass casualty (MASCAL) training exercise at Camp Humphreys, March 18, 2026, to improve rapid response, coordination, and treatment procedures in uncontrolled environments. The Camp Humphreys Army Fire Department supports the exercise by assisting with emergency response and evacuation, reinforcing the importance of cross-unit coordination in large-scale incidents. (U.S. Army National Guard reel by Sgt. Terrance Salinas).