U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 503rd Military Police Detachment with the 94th Military Police Battalion and U.S. Air Force defenders from the 51st Security Forces Squadron conduct medical training using robotic dogs to simulate injuries to working canines at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. The joint training focused on improving emergency response and treatment techniques for military working dogs by replicating realistic combat injury scenarios in a controlled environment. (U.S. IARNG Video by Sgt. Terrance Salinas).
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 21:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000102
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-KO716-1056
|Filename:
|DOD_111583408
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Forces Train with Robotic Dogs to Enhance Military Canine Care B-roll, by SGT Terrance Salinas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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