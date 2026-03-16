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    Joint Forces Train with Robotic Dogs to Enhance Military Canine Care B-roll

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Terrance Salinas 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 503rd Military Police Detachment with the 94th Military Police Battalion and U.S. Air Force defenders from the 51st Security Forces Squadron conduct medical training using robotic dogs to simulate injuries to working canines at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. The joint training focused on improving emergency response and treatment techniques for military working dogs by replicating realistic combat injury scenarios in a controlled environment. (U.S. IARNG Video by Sgt. Terrance Salinas).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 21:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000102
    VIRIN: 260318-A-KO716-1056
    Filename: DOD_111583408
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Joint Forces Train with Robotic Dogs to Enhance Military Canine Care B-roll, by SGT Terrance Salinas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Canine Combat Care
    Readiness and Lethality
    US Army
    K9
    FreedomShield26

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