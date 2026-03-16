Joint Forces Train with Robotic Dogs to Enhance Military Canine Care B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000102" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 503rd Military Police Detachment with the 94th Military Police Battalion and U.S. Air Force defenders from the 51st Security Forces Squadron conduct medical training using robotic dogs to simulate injuries to working canines at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 18, 2026. The joint training focused on improving emergency response and treatment techniques for military working dogs by replicating realistic combat injury scenarios in a controlled environment. (U.S. IARNG Video by Sgt. Terrance Salinas).