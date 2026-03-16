Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-4: Fire and Shelter Building

Members of the United States Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and Panamanian security services learn survival techniques during the Jungle Operations Training Course at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, March 13, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 20:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000100
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-DL184-5081
|Filename:
|DOD_111583358
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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