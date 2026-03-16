U.S. Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division and members of Infantería de Marina de Panamá perform fire team movement techniques training at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Feb. 19, 2026. The activity supports ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships and advance bilateral cooperation between the United States and Panama. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard) Music provided by ende.app
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 19:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000098
|VIRIN:
|260220-A-UJ512-2459
|Filename:
|DOD_111583330
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on fire team movement techniques, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.