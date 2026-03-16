U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1

U.S. Sailors assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1) participate in a training exercise onloading equipment on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, California, March 13, 2026. ACB-1 provides ship-to-shore transport of combat cargo, bulk fuel and water, and tactical camp operations supporting amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destinyy Wideman)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 19:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000097
|VIRIN:
|260313-N-YD647-1973
|Filename:
|DOD_111583327
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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