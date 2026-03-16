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    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1

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    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Destinyy Wideman 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    U.S. Sailors assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1) participate in a training exercise onloading equipment on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, California, March 13, 2026. ACB-1 provides ship-to-shore transport of combat cargo, bulk fuel and water, and tactical camp operations supporting amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destinyy Wideman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 19:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000097
    VIRIN: 260313-N-YD647-1973
    Filename: DOD_111583327
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1, by PO1 Destinyy Wideman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACB-1
    Seabee (CB)
    NAB Coranado

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