Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officer School Basic Class 280 Field Training Exercise Second Squad

Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officer School (CECOS) Basic Class 280 Second Squad perform Alternate Supply Route: Red Ball Express Road Engineering Reconnaissance during the Field Training Exercise, March 2-6, 2026 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 18:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000085
|VIRIN:
|260303-N-EP681-8546
|Filename:
|DOD_111583278
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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