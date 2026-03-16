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    Special Operations Leaders Testify On Challenges, Resources for FY27

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Navy Adm. Frank M. Bradley, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, and Derrick Anderson, assistant secretary of war for special operations and low-intensity conflict, testify on special operations forces challenges and resource priorities for fiscal year 2027 during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 18, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 18:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1000074
    Filename: DOD_111583169
    Length: 00:55:15
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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