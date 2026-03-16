Special Operations Leaders Testify On Challenges, Resources for FY27

Navy Adm. Frank M. Bradley, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, and Derrick Anderson, assistant secretary of war for special operations and low-intensity conflict, testify on special operations forces challenges and resource priorities for fiscal year 2027 during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 18, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 18:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000074
|Filename:
|DOD_111583169
|Length:
|00:55:15
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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