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    B-Roll: MCIEAST Luncheon for Local Elected Officials at MCAS New River Highlights Partnerships

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    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Elected officials and Marine Corps leaders gathered for a community partnership meeting at The Landing on Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina, March 17, 2026. The meeting brought together military and local government leaders to discuss regional growth, infrastructure, and shared efforts to support the installation, surrounding communities and quality of life for service members and their families. Speakers include, Col. Gregory Pace, deputy commander, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune; Senator Mike Lazzara, North Carolina Senator; and Ed Dillard, operations director, MCI-East MCB Camp Lejeune. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 16:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000070
    VIRIN: 260317-M-MU578-1001
    Filename: DOD_111583096
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    MCB Camp Lejeune, Elected Officials, Community, Integration

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