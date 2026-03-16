B-Roll: MCIEAST Luncheon for Local Elected Officials at MCAS New River Highlights Partnerships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000070" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Elected officials and Marine Corps leaders gathered for a community partnership meeting at The Landing on Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina, March 17, 2026. The meeting brought together military and local government leaders to discuss regional growth, infrastructure, and shared efforts to support the installation, surrounding communities and quality of life for service members and their families. Speakers include, Col. Gregory Pace, deputy commander, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune; Senator Mike Lazzara, North Carolina Senator; and Ed Dillard, operations director, MCI-East MCB Camp Lejeune. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)