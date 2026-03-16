B-Roll: MCIEAST Luncheon for Local Elected Officials at MCAS New River Highlights Partnerships

Elected officials and Marine Corps leaders gathered for a community partnership meeting at The Landing on Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina, March 17, 2026. The meeting brought together military and local government leaders to discuss regional growth, infrastructure, and shared efforts to support the installation, surrounding communities and quality of life for service members and their families. Speakers include, Col. Gregory Pace, deputy commander, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune; Senator Mike Lazzara, North Carolina Senator; and Ed Dillard, operations director, MCI-East MCB Camp Lejeune. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 16:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000070
|VIRIN:
|260317-M-MU578-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111583096
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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