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    CG Total Fitness

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson and Sgt. Maj. Paul A. Forde, the command team for Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and the Eastern Recruiting Region, speak about the Total Fitness Mindset aboard MCRD Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 5, 2026.
    The Total Fitness Mindset aims to ensure the personal and professional well-being of the Marines, Sailors, DOD civilians, and their families who serve in support of "Making Marines".
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 16:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1000069
    VIRIN: 260205-M-VW800-1001
    Filename: DOD_111583094
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, CG Total Fitness, by Cpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCRDPI, ERR, Fitness, Mental, Social, Physical, Spiritual

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