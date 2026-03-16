U.S. Air Force, Finnish Air Force and Royal Norwegian Air Force members participate in an integrated discussion of the F/A-18C Hornet aircraft during Exercise Cold Response 26 at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 13, 2026. The 48th Fighter Wing participated in the Norwegian-led exercise, which brought together 25k Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Airmen from 14 nations to enhance alliances and sharpen warfighting skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000062
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-YU294-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111582916
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|ORLAND, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAF, RNoAF, Finnish Air Force demonstrate interoperability at Cold Response 26, by SSgt Elizabeth Davis and SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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