USAF, RNoAF, Finnish Air Force demonstrate interoperability at Cold Response 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000062" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force, Finnish Air Force and Royal Norwegian Air Force members participate in an integrated discussion of the F/A-18C Hornet aircraft during Exercise Cold Response 26 at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 13, 2026. The 48th Fighter Wing participated in the Norwegian-led exercise, which brought together 25k Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Airmen from 14 nations to enhance alliances and sharpen warfighting skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)