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    USAF, RNoAF, Finnish Air Force demonstrate interoperability at Cold Response 26

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    ORLAND, NORWAY

    03.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis and Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force, Finnish Air Force and Royal Norwegian Air Force members participate in an integrated discussion of the F/A-18C Hornet aircraft during Exercise Cold Response 26 at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 13, 2026. The 48th Fighter Wing participated in the Norwegian-led exercise, which brought together 25k Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Airmen from 14 nations to enhance alliances and sharpen warfighting skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000062
    VIRIN: 260313-F-YU294-2001
    Filename: DOD_111582916
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: ORLAND, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USAF, RNoAF, Finnish Air Force demonstrate interoperability at Cold Response 26, by SSgt Elizabeth Davis and SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F/A-18C Hornet
    Cold Response
    48th Fighter Wing
    Royal Norwegian Air Force
    Finnish Defense Force
    NATO

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