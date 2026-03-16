Chaplaincy: For God and Country

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The 79th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a five-day, in-person Religious Support Planning (RSP) and Army Reserve Chaplain Battle-Focused Training (ARC-BFT) event for Chaplain Corps personnel at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California, from 22–27 February 2026. The training brought together 56-series Soldiers from across the 79th TSC footprint to align unit religious support plans while training and evaluating key religious affairs tasks at the individual, collective, and universal levels.



The event focused on equipping chaplain personnel with the latest tools and guidance to plan and develop effective unit religious support plans. ARC-BFT also strengthens readiness by training the universal and technical skills required for Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), enhancing Unit Ministry Team (UMT) integration with staff sections, and reinforcing leadership development. The training supports the 79th TSC Commanding General’s priority of readiness and aligns with guidance from the Army Chief of Chaplains on training and leader development.



Chaplains strengthen readiness by caring for the realities that shape endurance over time. They help warfighters process grief, navigate moral injury, and carry family strain with support rather than silence. They serve early and consistently, and they integrate naturally with broader care efforts so that hardship receives attention before it becomes crisis.

(Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)