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    493rd FS launch aircraft in participation of Cold Response 26

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    ORLAND, SøR-TRøNDELAG, NORWAY

    03.15.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen launch an F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing during a training mission in support of Exercise Cold Response 26 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Mar. 16, 2026. The Norwegian-led exercise brought together 25k Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Airmen from 14 nations to enhance alliances and sharpen warfighting skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000058
    VIRIN: 260317-F-YU294-1001
    Filename: DOD_111582727
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: ORLAND, SøR-TRøNDELAG, NO

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    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 493rd FS launch aircraft in participation of Cold Response 26, by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cold Response, Shoulder to Shoulder, Stronger Together, NATO, OTAN

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