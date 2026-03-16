U.S. Air Force Airmen launch an F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing during a training mission in support of Exercise Cold Response 26 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Mar. 16, 2026. The Norwegian-led exercise brought together 25k Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Airmen from 14 nations to enhance alliances and sharpen warfighting skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000058
|VIRIN:
|260317-F-YU294-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111582727
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|ORLAND, SøR-TRøNDELAG, NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 493rd FS launch aircraft in participation of Cold Response 26, by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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