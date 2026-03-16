Kirtland AFB State of the Base 2026

Col. Justin Secrest,377th Air Base Wing and Installation commander, delivered the State of the Base on March 17 at Kirtland Air Force Base, NM. He highlighted a year of major achievements driven by the dedication of Airmen, civilians, families, retirees, and veterans who make up the installation’s 70,000‑strong community.
Col. Secrest emphasized Kirtland’s vital role in national defense and its deep connection to New Mexico, noting the base’s $7.5 billion annual economic impact and its continued growth as a strategic hub for innovation, readiness, and mission success.
“I’m proud—truly proud—to look back on what this team has accomplished for our nation and for this community over the past year,” he said, underscoring the strength, resilience, and commitment that define Team Kirtland.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 15:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000057
|VIRIN:
|260317-F-WV904-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111582713
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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