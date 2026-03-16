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    Kirtland AFB State of the Base 2026

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    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Video by Todd Berenger 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Col. Justin Secrest,377th Air Base Wing and Installation commander, delivered the State of the Base on March 17 at Kirtland Air Force Base, NM. He highlighted a year of major achievements driven by the dedication of Airmen, civilians, families, retirees, and veterans who make up the installation’s 70,000‑strong community.

    Col. Secrest emphasized Kirtland’s vital role in national defense and its deep connection to New Mexico, noting the base’s $7.5 billion annual economic impact and its continued growth as a strategic hub for innovation, readiness, and mission success.

    “I’m proud—truly proud—to look back on what this team has accomplished for our nation and for this community over the past year,” he said, underscoring the strength, resilience, and commitment that define Team Kirtland.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 15:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000057
    VIRIN: 260317-F-WV904-1001
    Filename: DOD_111582713
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

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