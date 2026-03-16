(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC Twentynine Palms Sailors train with pugil sticks during MCMAP Tan Belt Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Video by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms trained with pugil sticks Dec. 15 as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) Tan Belt Course at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California.
    Pugil stick training simulates rifle-and-bayonet combat and develops timing, aggression control and the ability to perform under pressure. The course introduces Sailors to close-combat fundamentals while strengthening the warrior ethos and reinforcing interoperability across the naval force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 14:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000056
    VIRIN: 260318-N-SE727-9440
    Filename: DOD_111582703
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Twentynine Palms Sailors train with pugil sticks during MCMAP Tan Belt Course, by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy, medicine, marines, martial arts, corpsmen, sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video