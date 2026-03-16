NMRTC Twentynine Palms Sailors train with pugil sticks during MCMAP Tan Belt Course

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Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms trained with pugil sticks Dec. 15 as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) Tan Belt Course at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California.

Pugil stick training simulates rifle-and-bayonet combat and develops timing, aggression control and the ability to perform under pressure. The course introduces Sailors to close-combat fundamentals while strengthening the warrior ethos and reinforcing interoperability across the naval force.