Senior Leaders Testify On Military Posture, National Security Challenges in Europe

Daniel Zimmerman, assistant secretary of war for international security affairs, and Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, commander of U.S. European Command, testify on U.S. military posture and national security challenges in Europe during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 18, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 13:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000049
|Filename:
|DOD_111582584
|Length:
|02:32:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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