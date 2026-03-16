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    Senior Leaders Testify On Military Posture, National Security Challenges in Europe

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    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Daniel Zimmerman, assistant secretary of war for international security affairs, and Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, commander of U.S. European Command, testify on U.S. military posture and national security challenges in Europe during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 18, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 13:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1000049
    Filename: DOD_111582584
    Length: 02:32:58
    Location: US

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