This video production highlights NATO Allies training during Exercise Cold Response 26. Part three of a three-part documentary series, it explores the purpose and execution of the Norwegian-led winter exercise, from rapid deployment into the High North to multinational integration and operations in Arctic conditions. A key component of NATO’s enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, Cold Response 26 strengthens collective defense and demonstrates the ability of U.S. forces to rapidly deploy and operate alongside NATO Allies in the Arctic. This video was created Feb. 20, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)
This product includes music generated by artificial intelligence using Suno. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 14:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000046
|VIRIN:
|260220-M-EE367-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111582535
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Northern Edge | Chapter 3: The Convoy North, by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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