ARCTIC EDGE 26: Mission Video for Social

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) conducted ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26), a joint and combined multi-domain Field Training Exercise (FTX) in various locations throughout Alaska and Greenland from Feb. 23 - March 13, 2026. The homeland defense exercise was designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 12:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000045
|VIRIN:
|260317-F-MI196-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111582479
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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