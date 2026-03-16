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    Operation Epic Fury Update

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, provides an update on Operation Epic Fury, March 16, 2026. (DoW Courtesy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 12:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1000043
    VIRIN: 260317-D-D0418-3046
    Filename: DOD_111582462
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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