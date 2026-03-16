Operation Epic Fury Update

U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, provides an update on Operation Epic Fury, March 16, 2026. (DoW Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 12:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1000043
|VIRIN:
|260317-D-D0418-3046
|Filename:
|DOD_111582462
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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