Members of the base and local community will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 17th Civil Engineer Squadron fire station 2,890-square-foot dormitory addition to the base's fire station. The ceremony commemorates the completion of the dorm project made possible through a $2 million Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG), which helps support military installations across the state of Texas. The funds were secured in coordination with local, county and state officials.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 11:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000041
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-SL509-3252
|Filename:
|DOD_111582366
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEAAG Fire Station Dormitory Ribbon Cutting, by Sean Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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