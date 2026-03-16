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    DEAAG Fire Station Dormitory Ribbon Cutting

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Sean Schroeder  

    17th Training Wing

    Members of the base and local community will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 17th Civil Engineer Squadron fire station 2,890-square-foot dormitory addition to the base's fire station. The ceremony commemorates the completion of the dorm project made possible through a $2 million Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG), which helps support military installations across the state of Texas. The funds were secured in coordination with local, county and state officials.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 11:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000041
    VIRIN: 260306-F-SL509-3252
    Filename: DOD_111582366
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, DEAAG Fire Station Dormitory Ribbon Cutting, by Sean Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Ribbon-cutting Ceremony
    DEAAG
    DEAAG Funding

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