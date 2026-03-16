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    13th MEU Forms Complete MAGTF

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Martha Linares 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    The 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit has officially formed as a complete Marine Air-Ground Task Force with the addition of its major subordinate elements, bringing the MEU’s full capability together under one command. 13th MEU Command Element welcomed Battalion Landing Team 2/4, which will serve as the Ground Combat Element; Combat Logistics Battalion 13, which will serve as the Logistics Combat Element; and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, which together form the Aviation Combat Element. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Martha Linares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 12:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000040
    VIRIN: 260313-M-VR996-1001
    Filename: DOD_111582359
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 13th MEU Forms Complete MAGTF, by Sgt Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    I MEF
    readiness
    13th Marine Expditionary Unit

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