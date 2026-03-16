13th MEU Forms Complete MAGTF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000040" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit has officially formed as a complete Marine Air-Ground Task Force with the addition of its major subordinate elements, bringing the MEU’s full capability together under one command. 13th MEU Command Element welcomed Battalion Landing Team 2/4, which will serve as the Ground Combat Element; Combat Logistics Battalion 13, which will serve as the Logistics Combat Element; and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, which together form the Aviation Combat Element. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Martha Linares)