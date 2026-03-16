13th MEU Forms Complete MAGTF

The 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit has officially formed as a complete Marine Air-Ground Task Force with the addition of its major subordinate elements, bringing the MEU’s full capability together under one command. 13th MEU Command Element welcomed Battalion Landing Team 2/4, which will serve as the Ground Combat Element; Combat Logistics Battalion 13, which will serve as the Logistics Combat Element; and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, which together form the Aviation Combat Element. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Martha Linares)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 12:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000040
|VIRIN:
|260313-M-VR996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111582359
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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13th MEU Forms Complete Marine Air-Ground Task Force
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