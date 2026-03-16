Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts Medal of Honor Recipient U.S. Navy Capt. Royce William’s Hall of Heroes induction ceremony at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2026. Williams was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism on Nov. 18, 1952, during the Korean War. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 10:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000035
|VIRIN:
|260227-N-ME861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111582235
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medal of Honor Recipient - Royce Williams (Reel), by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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