Medal of Honor Recipient - Royce Williams (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000035" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts Medal of Honor Recipient U.S. Navy Capt. Royce William’s Hall of Heroes induction ceremony at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2026. Williams was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism on Nov. 18, 1952, during the Korean War. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)