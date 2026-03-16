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    Medal of Honor Recipient - Royce Williams (Reel)

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    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    AFN OCONUS CI Production

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts Medal of Honor Recipient U.S. Navy Capt. Royce William’s Hall of Heroes induction ceremony at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2026. Williams was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism on Nov. 18, 1952, during the Korean War. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 10:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000035
    VIRIN: 260227-N-ME861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111582235
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

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    This work, Medal of Honor Recipient - Royce Williams (Reel), by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Secretary of War
    Medal of Honor

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