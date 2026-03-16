On March 13, 1942, during the height of World War II the War Dog Program (K-9 Corps) was established. In more recent history we recognize March 13 as National K9 Veterans day; a day to honor the thousands of brave working dogs who have served alongside our armed forces, risking everything to protect and save countless lives. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 10:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000032
|VIRIN:
|260312-N-ME861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111582220
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, K9 Veterans Day (Reel), by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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