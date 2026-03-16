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    K9 Veterans Day (Reel)

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    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    AFN OCONUS CI Production

    On March 13, 1942, during the height of World War II the War Dog Program (K-9 Corps) was established. In more recent history we recognize March 13 as National K9 Veterans day; a day to honor the thousands of brave working dogs who have served alongside our armed forces, risking everything to protect and save countless lives. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist James Finney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000032
    VIRIN: 260312-N-ME861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111582220
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K9 Veterans Day (Reel), by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN
    K9
    honor
    working dog
    K9 Veteran Day

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