K9 Veterans Day (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000032" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On March 13, 1942, during the height of World War II the War Dog Program (K-9 Corps) was established. In more recent history we recognize March 13 as National K9 Veterans day; a day to honor the thousands of brave working dogs who have served alongside our armed forces, risking everything to protect and save countless lives. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist James Finney)