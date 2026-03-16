U.S. Army Sgt. Brianna Plush, a military working dog handler assigned to the 131st Military Working Dog Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, bathes her military working dog, Edzsi, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 13, 2026. Routine grooming supports the health, hygiene, and readiness of military working dogs. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
Music: “The Happy Violin” by Original_Soundtrack, licensed via Envato.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 10:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000029
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-PT551-5411
|Filename:
|DOD_111582192
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, POV: Spa Day with MWD Edzsi, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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