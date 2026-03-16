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    National Nutrition Month 2026

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Video by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    March is National Nutrition Month. As a military community, taking simple, sustainable steps toward better health through improved nutrition directly impacts medical readiness, resilience and long-term wellness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 10:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1000027
    VIRIN: 260316-A-JC790-2281
    Filename: DOD_111582171
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, National Nutrition Month 2026, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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