March is National Nutrition Month. As a military community, taking simple, sustainable steps toward better health through improved nutrition directly impacts medical readiness, resilience and long-term wellness.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 10:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1000027
|VIRIN:
|260316-A-JC790-2281
|Filename:
|DOD_111582171
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Nutrition Month 2026, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.