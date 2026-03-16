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    Mental Wellbeing

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2026

    Video by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Mental wellbeing is an essential part of a medically ready Force. Recognizing when support is needed and knowing where to find help is a key part of maintaining balance and readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 10:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1000026
    VIRIN: 260216-A-JC790-5307
    Filename: DOD_111582169
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: TEXAS, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mental Wellbeing, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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