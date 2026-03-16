An American Forces Network Armed Forces Report video highlighting news around the Department of War, Jan. 31-6, 2026. Headlines include U.S. Army Dynamic Front exercise, U.S. National Guard Northern Strike exercise, U.S. Navy pre-commissioning unit John F. Kennedy sea trials, U.S. Marines Cold Response exercise, and U.S. Air National Guard cold weather operations course. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 09:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1000022
|VIRIN:
|260217-N-ME861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111582151
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Armed Forces Report February 17, 2026, by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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