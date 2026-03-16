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    AFN Armed Forces Report February 17, 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    AFN OCONUS CI Production

    An American Forces Network Armed Forces Report video highlighting news around the Department of War, Jan. 31-6, 2026. Headlines include U.S. Army Dynamic Front exercise, U.S. National Guard Northern Strike exercise, U.S. Navy pre-commissioning unit John F. Kennedy sea trials, U.S. Marines Cold Response exercise, and U.S. Air National Guard cold weather operations course. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist James Finney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 09:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1000022
    VIRIN: 260217-N-ME861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111582151
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Armed Forces Report February 17, 2026, by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cold Weather Training
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Cold Response 26
    Northern Strike 26
    Dynamic Front 26

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