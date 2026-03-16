Corpsmen serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point partnered with the base’s Fire and Emergency Services Department to complete an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic course in March, 2026.
Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point completed the multi-week course taught by Daniel Whitehead, assistant fire chief of operations of Cherry Point FEMS.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 09:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1000012
|VIRIN:
|260311-O-KJ310-7000
|PIN:
|03182026
|Filename:
|DOD_111582093
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Training to Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: NMRTC Cherry Point Corpsmen Conduct EMT-Basic Course, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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