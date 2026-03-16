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    Training to Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: NMRTC Cherry Point Corpsmen Conduct EMT-Basic Course

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    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Corpsmen serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point partnered with the base’s Fire and Emergency Services Department to complete an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic course in March, 2026.

    Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point completed the multi-week course taught by Daniel Whitehead, assistant fire chief of operations of Cherry Point FEMS.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 09:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1000012
    VIRIN: 260311-O-KJ310-7000
    PIN: 03182026
    Filename: DOD_111582093
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Training to Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: NMRTC Cherry Point Corpsmen Conduct EMT-Basic Course, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cherry point, nmrtc cherry point, navymedicine, navy medicine, corpsmen, emergency medical training

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