Mar 30, 2026

The Guardian is an authorized command information publication for members of the U.S. Army, in particular, the Soldiers, Family members and community of Fort Polk, La. Contents of the Fort Polk Guardian are not necessarily the official views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. government, Department of Defense, Department of the Army or Fort Polk, La.

The Guardian, printed circulation around 14,000, is distributed weekly on Fridays and published by the Natchitoches Times. The Natchitoches Times is responsible for commercial advertising in the Guardian. The appearance of advertising in this publication, including inserts or supplements, does not constitute endorsement by the Department of the Army or the Natchitoches Times, or the products or services advertised. All editorial content of the Fort Polk Guardian is prepared, edited, provided and approved by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Polk, La.

The Guardian is a blend of command information, event coverage and features. Staff provides coverage of installation events as appropriate.

The Guardian has a senior editor, editor, and two staff writers. News items, articles and photographs may be submitted to the Public Affairs Office, 7033 Magnolia Drive, building 4919, Fort Polk, La. 71459. Items may also be e-mailed to the editor at kimberly.k.reischling.civ@mail.mil. You can also request coverage by calling the editorial offices at (337) 531-1392.



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