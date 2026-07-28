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    Jun 6, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jun 6, 2026

    THE EN GARDE

    VOL. NO. 01 | ISSUE NO.02 | SPRING 2026

    Published: July 28, 2026
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    174th Attack Wing

    UNIT

    174th Attack Wing

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    Jan 27, 2026

    Jan 27, 2026

    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    The En Garde

    The En Garde

    The En Garde is an official publication of the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing. Headquartered at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, NY, the wing’s primary mission is to operate the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft. The En Garde is published quarterly by the 174th Attack Wing’s Public Affairs Office. Views which appear in this publication are not necessarily those of the Department of Defense, the Air Force, or the National Guard Bureau. 174th Attack Wing Public Affairs Office: (313) 233-2651 | 174.ATKW.PAO.Org@us.af.mil.

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