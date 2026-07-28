Jun 6, 2026

The En Garde is an official publication of the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing. Headquartered at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, NY, the wing’s primary mission is to operate the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft. The En Garde is published quarterly by the 174th Attack Wing’s Public Affairs Office. Views which appear in this publication are not necessarily those of the Department of Defense, the Air Force, or the National Guard Bureau. 174th Attack Wing Public Affairs Office: (313) 233-2651 | 174.ATKW.PAO.Org@us.af.mil.

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