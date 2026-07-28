PUBLICATION ISSUE

Jul 28, 2026

The Army Medicine 251st Legacy Paper commemorates more than two and a half centuries of service by tracing the evolution of Army Medicine from its founding in 1775 to its transformation for future conflict. Through historical milestones, groundbreaking medical innovations, influential leaders and modern readiness initiatives, the paper connects Army Medicine’s enduring legacy to its current role in delivering combat ready care, preserving combat power and preparing medical forces for large-scale combat operations. It also reinforces the strategic theme, "Honoring Our Legacy, Transforming the Future," while highlighting the Army Medicine Strategic Plan and the 2026 U.S. Army Direct Reporting Unit Team 12 Best Squad Competition as examples of continued excellence, innovation and readiness.

Published: July 28, 2026