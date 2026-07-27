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    Jul 27, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jul 27, 2026

    THE PERISCOPE

    The Periscope is the official publication of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY). The Periscope has been the official source for news and information regarding PNSY in Kittery, Maine, since 1942 and PNSY Detachment - San Diego since 2008. Featuring a blend of news, updates, and human-interest stories, the magazine highlights key events, achievements, and the people who make Portsmouth Naval Shipyard a vital part of the Navy's mission. It showcases everything from historical insights and employee profiles to important safety information and upcoming activities. With its informative and engaging content, The Periscope serves as an essential resource, fostering pride and connection among the shipyard's workforce, their families, and the public.

    Published: July 27, 2026
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    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

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    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    The Periscope

    The Periscope

    The Periscope is the official publication of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY). The Periscope has been the official source for news and information regarding PNSY in Kittery, Maine, since 1942 and PNSY Detachment - San Diego since 2008. Featuring a blend of news, updates, and human-interest stories, the magazine highlights key events, achievements, and the people who make Portsmouth Naval Shipyard a vital part of the Navy's mission. It showcases everything from historical insights and employee profiles to important safety information and upcoming activities. With its informative and engaging content, The Periscope serves as an essential resource, fostering pride and connection among the shipyard's workforce, their families, and the public.

    View all issues ›