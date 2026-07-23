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    Jul 23, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jul 23, 2026

    FORT LEONARD WOOD GUIDON

    Stories and featured in this issue are: Marine Corps Detachment bids farewell to Mestemacher, welcomes Grissett during ceremony; Mission complete: Fort Leonard Wood drill sergeants de-hat after shaping the next generation of Soldiers; 102nd Training Division welcomes Bell, bids farewell to Palmer at change of command; and Leveraging technology to support all warfighters through ambient listening. News briefs are on page 2.

    Published: July 23, 2026
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    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

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    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    Fort Leonard Wood GUIDON

    Fort Leonard Wood GUIDON

    The eGuidon is produced and published 50 weeks a year by the Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office.

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