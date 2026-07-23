PUBLICATION ISSUE

Jul 23, 2026

Stories and featured in this issue are: Marine Corps Detachment bids farewell to Mestemacher, welcomes Grissett during ceremony; Mission complete: Fort Leonard Wood drill sergeants de-hat after shaping the next generation of Soldiers; 102nd Training Division welcomes Bell, bids farewell to Palmer at change of command; and Leveraging technology to support all warfighters through ambient listening. News briefs are on page 2.

Published: July 23, 2026