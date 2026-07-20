Jul 9, 2026

The 311th Signal Command (Theater), is proud to present its latest Premier Signal magazine. The 311th SC (T) Premier Signal magazine is an authorized publication printed IAW AR 360-1 in the interest of Soldiers, Civilians and Families of the 311th SC (T).
|Published:
|July 20, 2026
Premier Signal is a semiannual authorized U.S. Army publication of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) showcasing news and events of the Army Signal community of Asia and the Pacific. As the designated Signal
command within the Pacific and Asia theaters, the 311th combines the strengths of more than 3000 active-duty soldiers, U.S. Army Reserve soldiers and Army civilians to bring expertise, experience and commitment to meet the
Army's communications mission in the Pacific. Headquartered at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, the 311th SC and its subordinate units are stationed across 16 time zones, ranging from Alaska to Korea, and from Hawaii to California.