PUBLICATION ISSUE

Apr 28, 2026

The mission of Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill

(NCTF-RH) is to execute the permanent decommissioning

of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) safely

and expeditiously, and continue long-term environmental

remediation in coordination with State and Federal

regulators in order to protect public health and the

environment.

Published: July 17, 2026