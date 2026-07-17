Apr 14, 2026

The mission of Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill
(NCTF-RH) is to execute the permanent decommissioning
of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) safely
and expeditiously, and continue long-term environmental
remediation in coordination with State and Federal
regulators in order to protect public health and the
environment.
|Published:
|July 17, 2026
The mission of Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill
(NCTF-RH) is to execute the permanent decommissioning
of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) safely
and expeditiously, and continue long-term environmental
remediation in coordination with State and Federal
regulators in order to protect public health and the
environment.