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    Mar 31, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Mar 31, 2026

    RED HILL HIGHLIGHTS

    The mission of Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill
    (NCTF-RH) is to execute the permanent decommissioning
    of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) safely
    and expeditiously, and continue long-term environmental
    remediation in coordination with State and Federal
    regulators in order to protect public health and the
    environment.

    Published: July 17, 2026
      View Online
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

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    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    Red Hill Highlights

    Red Hill Highlights

    The mission of Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill
    (NCTF-RH) is to execute the permanent decommissioning
    of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) safely
    and expeditiously, and continue long-term environmental
    remediation in coordination with State and Federal
    regulators in order to protect public health and the
    environment.

    View all issues ›