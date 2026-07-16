Jul 16, 2026

The Summer 2026 DACM Newsletter spotlights Army Acquisition Workforce achievements, success stories, professionals, major initiatives and acquisition reforms and policies. More than just a newsletter, Army DACM News celebrates the people and programs that strengthen our Army acquisition community.

[The U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center (USAASC)](https://asc.army.mil/) is a Direct Reporting Unit of the [Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology](https://www.army.mil/asaalt) responsible for providing oversight of the approximately 29,000-strong Army Acquisition Workforce (AAW). The Army Director for Acquisition Career Management (DACM) is the Army’s senior level advocate for all AAW matters. The AAW consists of civilian and military professionals residing in Army staff offices, Army commands, Army service component commands, Capability Program Executive offices, and direct reporting units.