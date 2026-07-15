Jul 14, 2026

The Byte, Vol. 14, Iss. 3. The theme is Delivering Ready Combat Formations. The magazine includes COL Candy Boparai, eighth Praetorian Brigade Commander's reflections; 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) and Operations Support Element Change of Command; and articles from contributors throughout the command.
|Published:
|July 15, 2026
The BYTE is an official command information publication authorized under the provisions of AR 360-1. The magazine serves the service members and civilians of the 780th MI Brigade and their Families. The magazine is printed quarterly.