(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo
    Jul 14, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jul 14, 2026

    THE BYTE

    The Byte, Vol. 14, Iss. 3. The theme is Delivering Ready Combat Formations. The magazine includes COL Candy Boparai, eighth Praetorian Brigade Commander's reflections; 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) and Operations Support Element Change of Command; and articles from contributors throughout the command.

    Published: July 15, 2026
      View Online
    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    UNIT

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    GALLERY: OTHER ISSUES View all issues ›

    Apr 15, 2026

    Apr 15, 2026

    Jan 5, 2026

    Jan 5, 2026

    Sep 26, 2025

    Sep 26, 2025

    Jun 9, 2025

    Jun 9, 2025

    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    the BYTE

    the BYTE

    The BYTE is an official command information publication authorized under the provisions of AR 360-1. The magazine serves the service members and civilians of the 780th MI Brigade and their Families. The magazine is printed quarterly.

    View all issues ›