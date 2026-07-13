Jul 13, 2026

Check out the latest edition of From the Quarterdeck to learn how we celebrated America 250 in New York City, explore our three newest publications, and read our special visit from the CNO! Plus, get an inside look at the historic Dewey Sword now on display in the office of the Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao. Discover all of these stories and more in this month’s issue!
Published by Naval History and Heritage Command, 805 Kidder Breese Street SE Washington Navy Yard, DC 20374-5060, https://www.history.navy.mil/news-and-events/quarterdeck/Quarterdeck-7.html.
|Published:
|July 13, 2026
The Naval History and Heritage Command is excited to present NHHC’s new newsletter, From the Quarterdeck! Written by NHHC’s Communication and Outreach Division, this newsletter includes ten short stories that highlight the critical work being done by NHHC to preserve, protect, and disseminate the U.S. Navy’s history.