PUBLICATION ISSUE

Jul 13, 2026

Check out the latest edition of From the Quarterdeck to learn how we celebrated America 250 in New York City, explore our three newest publications, and read our special visit from the CNO! Plus, get an inside look at the historic Dewey Sword now on display in the office of the Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao. Discover all of these stories and more in this month’s issue!



Published by Naval History and Heritage Command, 805 Kidder Breese Street SE Washington Navy Yard, DC 20374-5060, https://www.history.navy.mil/news-and-events/quarterdeck/Quarterdeck-7.html.

Published: July 13, 2026