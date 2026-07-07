Jul 7, 2026

As our Nation celebrates its 250th birthday, we stand at the intersection of memory and celebration. This milestone invites reflection on triumphs and trials, unity and reckoning, and the hope carried forward by generations. Few places embody these emotions as completely as this hallowed tomb, where the legacies of those who served gather and remind us of the foundation upon which our Nation stands.
|Published:
|July 7, 2026
This ASC publication, is an unofficial publication to provide historical commentary on various events. It is published on a monthly basis and is distributed throughout ASC HQ on Rock Island, and digitally via the ASC website. It is marked as ASC Poster 870-1, and is authorized under AR 360-1.