PUBLICATION ISSUE

Jul 2, 2026

In the July 2026 edition of AMLC's MEDLOG Monthly, readers can find lots of news and happenings from across the MEDLOG enterprise, including:



• AMLC hosts change of responsibility; welcomes DeCola, bids farewell to Wright (Pgs. 1-3)

• USAMMA recognizes three more O2M3 recipients (Pgs. 3-4)

• MMOD-PA ensures mission readiness at gateway of military service (Pgs. 5-6)

• Units embracing changes under MEDLOG in Campaigning, customer wait times slashed by 50% (Pgs. 7-8)



Additional coverage includes social media updates from around AMLC's global footprint, June birthdays and our latest MEDLOG All-Stars. Check it out! Older issues can be found here: https://www.amlc.army.mil/News/MEDLOG-Monthly/

Published: July 2, 2026