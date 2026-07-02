Jul 2, 2026

In the July 2026 edition of AMLC's MEDLOG Monthly, readers can find lots of news and happenings from across the MEDLOG enterprise, including:
• AMLC hosts change of responsibility; welcomes DeCola, bids farewell to Wright (Pgs. 1-3)
• USAMMA recognizes three more O2M3 recipients (Pgs. 3-4)
• MMOD-PA ensures mission readiness at gateway of military service (Pgs. 5-6)
• Units embracing changes under MEDLOG in Campaigning, customer wait times slashed by 50% (Pgs. 7-8)
Additional coverage includes social media updates from around AMLC's global footprint, June birthdays and our latest MEDLOG All-Stars. Check it out! Older issues can be found here: https://www.amlc.army.mil/News/MEDLOG-Monthly/
|Published:
|July 2, 2026
A monthly newsletter produced by U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, with news and features about the medical logistics enterprise news, trends and people.