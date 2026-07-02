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    Jul 2, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jul 2, 2026

    MEDLOG MONTHLY

    In the July 2026 edition of AMLC's MEDLOG Monthly, readers can find lots of news and happenings from across the MEDLOG enterprise, including:

    • AMLC hosts change of responsibility; welcomes DeCola, bids farewell to Wright (Pgs. 1-3)
    • USAMMA recognizes three more O2M3 recipients (Pgs. 3-4)
    • MMOD-PA ensures mission readiness at gateway of military service (Pgs. 5-6)
    • Units embracing changes under MEDLOG in Campaigning, customer wait times slashed by 50% (Pgs. 7-8)

    Additional coverage includes social media updates from around AMLC's global footprint, June birthdays and our latest MEDLOG All-Stars. Check it out! Older issues can be found here: https://www.amlc.army.mil/News/MEDLOG-Monthly/

    Published: July 2, 2026
      View Online
    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

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    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    MEDLOG Monthly

    MEDLOG Monthly

    A monthly newsletter produced by U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, with news and features about the medical logistics enterprise news, trends and people.

    View all issues ›