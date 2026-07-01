PUBLICATION ISSUE

Jul 1, 2026

Check out these stories and more in this new edition of the Global eLine -- ASC's monthly electronic newsletter bringing you the latest in command events here and worldwide.

The ASC Public Affairs Office requests that recipients distribute the Global eLine to all employees within their organization. Distribution of the Global eLine is unlimited and all contents of this electronic publication are releasable to the public.



• Casing of Colors: Joint Munitions Command’s mission to live on within ASC

• ASC showcases integrated sustainment powerhouse in update to AMC

• Blue Grass Chemical Activity cases colors after historic zero-fail mission

• VIDEO: ASC mentors JROTC cadets at Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge

Published: July 1, 2026