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    Jul 1, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jul 1, 2026

    BUCKEYE FLYER

    The July 2026 issue of the Buckeye Flyer features the message from the new Command Chief, CAP Encampment and more.

    Published: July 1, 2026
      View Online
    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

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    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

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    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    Buckeye Flyer

    Buckeye Flyer

    The Buckeye Flyer is a funded and authorized Air Force Reserve publication printed and distributed monthly to Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 445th Airlift Wing, as well as published to our website at https://www.445aw.afrc.af.mil/. The publication aims to communicate the 445th AW's readiness, strategic transport capabilities and integral aeromedical evacuation mission. It is also a tool used to support the recruitment mission of the wing. The Buckeye Flyer is a fundamental piece of telling the 445th AW's story and how we provide global presence, premier airlift capability and innovate Airmen for the Air Force Reserve Command and the total force fight.

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