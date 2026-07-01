Jul 1, 2026

The Buckeye Flyer is a funded and authorized Air Force Reserve publication printed and distributed monthly to Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 445th Airlift Wing, as well as published to our website at https://www.445aw.afrc.af.mil/. The publication aims to communicate the 445th AW's readiness, strategic transport capabilities and integral aeromedical evacuation mission. It is also a tool used to support the recruitment mission of the wing. The Buckeye Flyer is a fundamental piece of telling the 445th AW's story and how we provide global presence, premier airlift capability and innovate Airmen for the Air Force Reserve Command and the total force fight.

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